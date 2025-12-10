Lions Claim S Jalen Mills Off Waivers From Texans, Among Two Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they claimed S Jalen Mills off waivers from the Texans on Wednesday.

Lions announce roster moves: Waived TE Hayden Rucci. Assigned S Jalen Mills vis waivers (From HOU). pic.twitter.com/2pB12jsuak — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 10, 2025

Detroit also waived TE Hayden Rucci in a corresponding move.

Mills, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was released during the season and caught on with the Jets.

Mills signed with Houston this offseason following a successful workout and returned to the practice squad after being let go following camp. He’s bounced on and off the Texans’ P-squad this season.

In 2025, Mills has appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded four total tackles.