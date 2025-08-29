Lions Claim S Thomas Harper Off Waivers From Raiders

The Detroit Lions announced they claimed S Thomas Harper off waivers from the Raiders on Friday.

Lions have been assigned S Thomas Harper via waivers (from LVR).

Harper, 24, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2024. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie and was quickly claimed by the Raiders.

Las Vegas cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Harper appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 26 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one interception, two pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.