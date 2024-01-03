Lions Cut LB Bruce Irvin From Practice Squad

Veteran LB Bruce Irvin announced on social media that he’s been cut from the Lions’ practice squad on Wednesday.

@Lions – as a 12 year vet, thank you for the opportunity to be apart of your team- however I’m looking forward to what’s next — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) January 3, 2024

Irvin, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad in 2021, later promoting him to the active roster. He returned to the Seahawks last year before signing on with the Lions a few months ago.

In 2023, Irvin has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle and one sack.