Lions Cut Nine Players Including OT Tyrell Crosby (Injured)

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve cut nine players including waiving OT Tyrell Crosby with an injury designation.
The full list of cuts includes:
- WR Breshad Perriman
- WR Victor Bolden
- WR Damion Ratley
- G Evan Heim
- S Alijah Holder
- NT Miles Brown
- CB Mike Ford
- OT Dan Skipper (Injured)
- OT Tyrell Crosby (Injured)
Crosby and Skipper will revert to the Lions’ injured reserve list should they clear waivers on Wednesday.
Crosby, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $2,747,684 contract that included a $287,684 signing bonus.
Crosby stands to make a base salary of $2,183,000 for the 2021 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
In 2020, Crosby appeared in 12 games for the Lions, making 11 starts for them at right tackle.
