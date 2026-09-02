Lions Cut Two Players

The Detroit Lions announced they waived C Seth McLaughlin and RB Jabari Small on Wednesday.

Lions have waived C Seth McLaughlin and RB Jabari Small. pic.twitter.com/Zd7XcNiVsF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 2, 2026

McLaughlin, 24, began his career at Alabama in 2020 and wound up transferring to Ohio State in 2024. He earned several awards in 2024, winning the National Championship, Rimington Trophy, First-team All-Big Ten, Consensus All-American, and an additional National Championship in 2020.

He initially caught on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2025 but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. The Lions signed him to a futures deal in January.

During his five-year college career, McLaughlin appeared in 47 games, 10 with the Ohio State Buckeyes.