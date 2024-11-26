Lions Cutting DE James Houston

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are cutting DE James Houston today.

It’s a bit of a surprise but Houston was never able to build upon an impressive rookie season when had eight sacks on only about 100 snaps.

Detroit’s pass rush is a sore point for them but Houston hasn’t been able to make himself a factor. It would not be surprising to see him draw interest on the waiver wire, however.

Houston, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Detroit.

However, the Lions released him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. Detroit promoted him from the practice squad in November and he’s been on the roster since.

In 2024, Houston has appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded eight total tackles and one sack.