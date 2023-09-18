Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Feared To Have Suffered Torn Pec

Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pec and could potentially miss the remainder of the season, according to Ian Rapoport.

Gardner-Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions.

In 2023, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded 13 total tackles and two passes defended.

We will have more news on Gardner-Johnson as it becomes available.