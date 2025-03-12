Lions Expected To Re-Sign RB Craig Reynolds, Despite Non-Tendering Him

The Detroit Lions declined to tender an offer sheet to restricted free agent RB Craig Reynolds, which means him an unrestricted free agent.

However, Dave Birkett reports that the Lions are expected to re-sign him to a new one-year deal.

Reynolds, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Reynolds later joined the Falcons in 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose last offseason and caught on with of Jaguars’ practice squad in September of 2020.

After a short stint with the Jaguars, Reynolds signed with the Lions in 2021 and has been with the team ever since.

In 2024, Reynolds appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed for 139 yards on 31 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 40 yards receiving and no touchdowns.