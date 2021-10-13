Lions Designate LT Taylor Decker & DL Kevin Strong To Return From IR

The Detroit Lions officially designated LT Taylor Decker and DL Kevin Strong to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Lions to activate them from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Decker, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

In 2020, Decker started in all 16 games for the Lions at left tackle.