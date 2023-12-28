Lions Designate OLB James Houston To Return From IR

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve designated OLB James Houston to return from injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Lions to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Houston, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $3.8 million contract with Detroit.

He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and became the third player in NFL history to start his career with a four-game sack streak.

In 2023, Houston has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.