Lions Designate QB Tim Boyle To Return From IR

Tom Pelissero reports the Detroit Lions are opening the window for QB Tim Boyle to return from practice off injured reserve.

Boyle has thumb surgery after breaking his thumb in August and has spent the entire season on IR.

Boyle, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster the past three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions back in March.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 75 yards and no touchdowns.