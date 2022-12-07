Lions Designate WR Quintez Cephus To Return From IR

According to Colton Pouncy, the Lions have designated WR Quintez Cephus to return from injured reserve.

Cephus, 24, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that includes a signing bonus of $304,288.

In 2022, Cephus has appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.