Lions Designated DL Da’Shawn Hand To Return From IR

The Detroit Lions have officially designated DL Da’Shawn Hand to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Lions to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus.

In 2020, Hand appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 19 total tackles, no sacks and a forced fumble.