Lions Designating LB Malcolm Rodriguez To Return From IR

Jordan Schultz reports the Lions are designating LB Malcolm Rodriguez to return from injured reserve.

Rodriguez will have 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster, or he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. He’s coming back from a torn ACL suffered last year.

Rodriguez, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Rodriguez appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.