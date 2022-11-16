Lions Designating WR DJ Chark To Return From Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions are designating WR DJ Chark to return from injured reserve, per Eric Woodyard.
This opens up a three-week window for Chark to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.
Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.
Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.
In 2022, Chark has appeared in three games for the Lions and caught seven passes for 98 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!