Lions Designating WR DJ Chark To Return From Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions are designating WR DJ Chark to return from injured reserve, per Eric Woodyard.

This opens up a three-week window for Chark to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Chark has appeared in three games for the Lions and caught seven passes for 98 yards receiving and one touchdown.