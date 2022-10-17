Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike Out For Season Following Back Surgery

Lions HC Dan Campbell announced Monday that DT Levi Onwuzurike underwent back surgery and will miss the entire 2022 season as a result.
“It’s a last resort, but we felt like that was where he needed to go with it. Saw a number of doctors, we’ll see where it goes,” Campbell said, per Kyle Meinke.
Onwuzurike, 24, was a two-year starter at Washington and was first team All-Pac 12 in 2019. He decided to opt out of the 2020 season. The Lions drafted Onwuzurike with pick No. 41 overall in the second round.
Onwuzurike signed a four-year deal worth $8,148,892 million and a $3,286,467 million signing bonus.
In 2021, Levi Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 35 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections.
