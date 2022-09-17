Lions Elevating LB Anthony Pittman & OT Dan Skipper

The Detroit Lions announced that they are elevating LB Anthony Pittman and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad for Week 2.

#Lions announce roster moves: Elevated LB Anthony Pittman and T Dan Skipper from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list Downgraded G Jonah Jackson to Doubtful for Sunday's game vs. Washington — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2022

Skipper, 27, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Skipper has appeared in 13 games for the Lions and Texans but hasn’t made any starts.