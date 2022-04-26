Lions Exercise Fifth-Year Option On TE T.J. Hockenson

According to Tim Twentyman, the Lions have exercised TE T.J. Hockenson‘s fifth-year option on Tuesday.
Last month, Lions GM Brad Holmes told reporters that they intended to pick Hockenson’s option.
The fifth-year option would cost the Lions $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season, but wouldn’t prevent them from working on a long-term deal.
Hockenson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230.
In 2021, Hockenson appeared in 12 games for the Lions and caught 61 of 84 targets for 583 yards and four touchdowns.
