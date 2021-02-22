Lions Expected To Franchise-Tag WR Kenny Golladay If They Can’t Reach Long-Term Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are expected to use the franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay if they can’t agree to a long-term deal.

The window for teams to tag players opens on Tuesday and closes on March 9. Once tagged, the Lions would have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal for Golladay. After that, both sides can’t negotiate until after the season.

The two sides had some talks right before the start of the 2020 season but weren’t able to come to an agreement.

Over The Cap projects the franchise tag for Golladay to be $16.43 million.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

