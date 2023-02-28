Lions Expected To Hire John Fox As Senior Defensive Consultant

The Detroit Lions are expected to hire former Broncos, Panthers and Bears HC John Fox as a senior defensive consultant, according to David Newton.

Fox, 68, began his NFL coaching career with the Steelers back in 1989 as their defensive backs coach back. He worked with a number of teams including the Chargers, Raiders, Rams and Giants before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2002.

After nine years in Carolina, Fox was hired by the Broncos as their coach for the 2011 season. Denver elected to part ways with Fox after four seasons and he joined the Bears a year later where he remained for three seasons.

For his career, Fox has a record of 133-123 (52 percent), which includes seven playoff appearances and two trips to the Super Bowl.