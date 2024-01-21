Lions Expected To Open Extension Talks With Jared Goff This Offseason

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are expected to open contract extension talks with QB Jared Goff this offseason after he proved his worth as a franchise quarterback this season.

Goff currently has two years remaining on the contract Detroit inherited when they traded for him. He’s due base salaries of $20.65 million and $21.65 million, none of which is currently guaranteed.

Detroit used a third-round pick on QB Hendon Hooker in the 2023 draft yet he never saw any action as Goff led the Lions to the playoffs.

Goff, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

In 2023, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Lions and Goff as the news is available.