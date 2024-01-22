Lions G Jonah Jackson Has Surgery For Torn Meniscus, Could Return For Super Bowl

According to Jeremy Fowler, Lions G Jonah Jackson had surgery to repair a torn meniscus on Monday.

The injury will keep him out of the NFC championship game this week against the 49ers but Fowler says Jackson could potentially play in the Super Bowl if the Lions win.

Jackson is Detroit’s starting left guard and a key player for the offense.

Jackson, 26, was a two-year starter at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State, earning first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors.

The Lions traded up with the Colts to select him with the No. 75 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,665,947 rookie contract that includes a $1,048,559 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 12 games with 12 starts for the Lions at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 guard out of 78 qualifying players.