Lions Have Discussed New Contract With QB Jared Goff

Lions QB Jared Goff revealed that he has had contract talks with the team during a recent interview in which he also called his trade to the Lions the greatest thing that has ever happened to him.

“There have been discussions, but I’ll leave it at that,” Goff said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Meinke previously mentioned that HC Dan Campbell said the team is prioritizing new contracts for both Goff and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, deeming them “organizational priorities.”

Goff, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

He has one more year deal remaining on his contract and is set to earn $27.3 million in 2024.

In 2023, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.