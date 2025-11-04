Lions Hosted Three Offensive Linemen For Tryouts

The Detroit Lions hosted three offensive linemen for workouts on Tuesday, including OL Jack Conley, OL Chris Hubbard, and OL Netane Muti.

Hubbard, 34, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

He signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018. In 2020, he and the team reworked that deal to make him a free agent in 2022.

After returning to the Browns on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, Hubbard signed a one-year contract with the Titans in 2023 before joining the 49ers in 2024.

The Giants signed him off San Francisco’s practice squad in October of last year.

In 2024, Hubbard played in eight games with four starts for the Giants.