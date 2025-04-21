Lions Hosting Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo For ’30’ Visit

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Lions are hosting Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo for a top-30 visit.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Skattebo has taken visits to the following teams:

He’s considered among the top running backs available and is projected to be a mid-round selection.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Skattebo, 23, was a no-star recruit who was unranked in the 2019 class out of Rio Linda, California. He enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020 after having few offers out of high school. Following two years at Sacramento State, he entered the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Skattebo was a three-star recruit in the portal and the 31st-ranked running back when he committed to Arizona State. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sun Devils.

In his collegiate career, Skattebo appeared in 49 total games and rushed 709 times for 4,386 yards (6.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns. He also added 112 receptions for 1,386 yards (12.4 YPC) for eight touchdowns.