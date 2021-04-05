Lions Hosting DB Will Parks On A Visit

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Lions are hosting free agent DB Will Parks on a visit this week.

This is the first reported interest in Parks since the free agent market officially opened in March.

Parks, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles last year.

However, Philadelphia waived Parks late last season and he was later claimed by the Broncos.

In 2020, Parks appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, one sack and no interceptions.

