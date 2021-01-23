Lions Interview Raiders Assistant John Morton For Offensive Coordinator Job

The Detroit Lions have interviewed Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton for their offensive coordinator job under new HC Dan Campbell, according to Vincent Bonsignore.

Other candidates linked to the Lions’ job include Steelers receivers coach Ike Hilliard, former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn and Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey.

Morton, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders back in 1993. He has worked for a number of teams including the Packers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chargers and 49ers before the Saints hired him as their WRs coach in 2015. After two years in New Orleans, Morton agreed to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Jets elected to fire Morton last year after one season and he later joined the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant.

In 2017, the Jets’ offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards and No. 24 in passing yards under Morton.