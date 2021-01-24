Lions Interviewing Rams CBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant For Secondary Coach Job

Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that Rams CBs coach Aubrey Pleasant is set to interview with the Lions to be their secondary coach.

New Lions GM Brad Holmes worked with Pleasant while they were together in Los Angeles.

Pleasant took his first college coaching job in 2012 with Michigan as their assistant DBs coach. From there, he worked for the Browns, Redskins before joining the Rams in 2017.

Pleasant has coached both sides of the ball and eventually settled in as the Rams’ CBs coach.

Last year, the Bengals interviewed Pleasant for their defensive coordinator job.