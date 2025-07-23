Lions LB Alex Anzalone Disappointed With Contract Negotations

Lions LB Alex Anzalone is entering the final year of a three-year contract where he’s set to make a base salary of $6 million in 2025.

With training camp just underway, Anzalone expressed his disappointment in how extension talks have unfolded thus far.

“I’m disappointed, I’ll just say that. I’m disappointed,” Anzalone said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

Woodyard adds Anzalone doesn’t expect to sit out any regular-season games due to the contract talks. Anzalone also made his desires clear that he wants to retire in Detroit because of what the organization and city mean to him.

“I want to retire a Lion. I want that opportunity. That’s how I feel,” he continued. “I put so much into my time here and being a four-time captain and my teammates and the city and just living here. You could list all the reasons, but it’s just important to me. I feel like I love this place, and I want that opportunity.”

Although Anzalone has not practiced yet, HC Dan Campbell doesn’t believe it’s a hold-in situation and thinks there’s a chance he returns to practice without a new deal.

The veteran linebacker has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him so far. However, Campbell said at the start of camp that he dominated the conditioning test.

Anzalone, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He then returned to the team on another one-year deal in 2021.

Anzalone signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal to remain in Detroit back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Anzalone appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 63 tackles and one sack.

We’ll have more on Anzalone as the news is available.