Lions Make Four Moves Including Placing DE Josh Paschal On IR

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 2 game.

The full list includes:

Lions placed Josh Paschal and Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve. Lions signed Chase Lucas to their active roster. Lions elevated Kayode Awosika to their active roster.

Paschal, 23, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2021 after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of his four-year $7,735,648 contract that includes a $2,805,926 signing bonus.

In 2023, Josh Paschal has appeared in one game and recorded three tackles and no sacks.