Lions Make Three Roster Moves

The Lions announced they have signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad and released OT Darrin Paulo in a corresponding move.

Detroit also officially released DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Tavante Beckett DT Bruce Hector RB Craig Reynolds DB Nickell Robey QB Steven Montez TE Shane Zylstra LB Rashod Berry G Parker Ehinger WR Javon McKinley (Injured) DT Eric Banks TE Nick Eubanks K Aldrick Rosas WR Geronimo Allison OT Dan Skipper DB Corey Ballentine DB Parnell Motley LB Curtis Bolton Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus. In 2021, Hand has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.