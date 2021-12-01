Lions Make Three Roster Moves

The Lions announced they have signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad and released OT Darrin Paulo in a corresponding move.
Detroit also officially released DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement.
#Lions announce roster moves:
Signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad
Waived DE Da’Shawn Hand from reserve/injured with an injury settlement
Released T Darrin Paulo from the practice squad
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 1, 2021
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Tavante Beckett
- DT Bruce Hector
- RB Craig Reynolds
- DB Nickell Robey
- QB Steven Montez
- TE Shane Zylstra
- LB Rashod Berry
- G Parker Ehinger
- WR Javon McKinley (Injured)
- DT Eric Banks
- TE Nick Eubanks
- K Aldrick Rosas
- WR Geronimo Allison
- OT Dan Skipper
- DB Corey Ballentine
- DB Parnell Motley
- LB Curtis Bolton
Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus.
In 2021, Hand has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!