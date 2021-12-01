Lions Make Three Roster Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Lions announced they have signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad and released OT Darrin Paulo in a corresponding move. 

Detroit also officially released DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement. 

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

  1. LB Tavante Beckett
  2. DT Bruce Hector
  3. RB Craig Reynolds
  4. DB Nickell Robey
  5. QB Steven Montez
  6. TE Shane Zylstra
  7. LB Rashod Berry
  8. G Parker Ehinger
  9. WR Javon McKinley (Injured)
  10. DT Eric Banks
  11. TE Nick Eubanks
  12. K Aldrick Rosas
  13. WR Geronimo Allison
  14. OT Dan Skipper
  15. DB Corey Ballentine
  16. DB Parnell Motley
  17. LB Curtis Bolton

Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus.

In 2021, Hand has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.

