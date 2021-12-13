Lions Make Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve claimed S Brady Breeze off of waivers from the Titans and placed CB Jerry Jacobs on injured reserve.

The Lions also placed practice squad CB Corey Ballentine on the COVID-19 list.

Jacobs announced on Monday he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

Jacobs, 24, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.

In 2021, Jacobs has appeared in 12 games for the Lions, starting in eight of them. He has recorded 34 tackles, seven pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.