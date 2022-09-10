Lions Make Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Justin Jackson and LB Anthony Pittman to their active roster and placed DL Levi Onwuzurike on injured reserve.

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since.

Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with Los Angeles and eventually signed on with the Lions last month.

Detroit released Jackson coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and rushed for 364 yards on 68 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 178 yards receiving and two touchdowns.