Lions Make Three Roster Moves Including Signing OL Bobby Hart

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday they have signed OL Bobby Hart to a contract.

Detroit also waived LS Jake McQuaide and waived WR Tom Kennedy with an injury settlement.

Hart, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019. However, the Bengals opted to release him in 2021.

Hart signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2021 season. Buffalo cut him coming out of the preseason and he landed with the Dolphins practice squad briefly before being cut and returning to the Bills on the practice squad.

From there, the Titans signed Hart to their active roster. He was waived and signed again to Tennessee’s practice squad before the Bills signed him back to their active roster. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Hart appeared in 15 games for the Bills with no starts.