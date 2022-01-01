Lions Making Six Roster Moves

The Lions announced six roster moves on Saturday, including elevating TE Ross Travis, WR Javon McKinley, G Parker Ehinger, LB Tavante Beckett, and DE Bruce Hector to the active roster.

The team is also activating QB Steven Montez from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Travis, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in 2015. He spent over four years in Kansas City before he was later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Unfortunately, Travis spent the 2018 season on injured reserve with a knee injury. He returned to Indianapolis on a one-year deal last year but was eventually cut loose towards the end of the season.

The Jets claimed Travis off waivers before he caught on with the Cardinals for the 2021 season. He later made his way onto the Lions practice squad after being let go by Arizona.

In 2021, Travis appeared in three games for the Cardinals but did not record any statistics.