Lions Moving WR Jameson Williams To Reserve Non-Football Injury List

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are moving first-round WR Jameson Williams to the reserve non-football injury list.

Pelissero adds this has been the plan for Williams and the Lions hope he’ll be able to return around midseason. He’s coming off a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff title game.

The rookie will no longer count against the active roster limit and will miss at least the first four games of the season before he’s eligible to return.

Williams, 21, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub-4.3 speed.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Will Fuller.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.