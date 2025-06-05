Lions Not Expecting LB Malcolm Rodriguez Back Until Possibly November

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters on Thursday he’s not expecting LB Malcolm Rodriguez to be ready to start the 2025 season, per Eric Woodyard.

“Conservatively, November,” Campbell said when asked when Rodriguez could be back.

The fourth-year linebacker tore his ACL late last November, so the standard nine-to-12-month recovery timeline will bleed into next season.

Based on Campbell’s comments, Rodriguez will likely start the season on injured reserve or the PUP list and be brought back later.

It’s also the final year of his rookie contract.

Rodriguez, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Rodriguez appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.