Lions Officially Add Three To Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions announced they have officially added DL coach Terrell Williams, DB coach Deshea Townsend and defensive assistant Jim O’Neil to the coaching staff.

Williams, 49, began his coaching career at Fort Scott CC in 1998 as a DL coach. He had a number of stops at different colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders as their DL coach in 2012.

From there, Williams spent three years as the Dolphins DL coach before the Titans hired him in the same role for the 2018 season.

After four years, Williams was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach last year.