Lions Officially Make Seven Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they promoted RB Zonovan Knight and OL Kayode Awosika from their practice squad to the active roster.

Detroit also signed LB Mitchell Agude, CB Darius Phillips, RB Devine Ozigbo, and OL Dan Skipper to their practice squad and cut DL Chris Smith in a corresponding move.

Knight, 22, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October. He was among the Jets’ final roster cuts this year and signed to the Lions practice squad.

In 2022, Knight appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed for 300 yards on 85 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 100 yards receiving and one touchdown.