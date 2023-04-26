Lions Officially Re-Sign DT Benito Jones

The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed DT Benito Jones, who was a pending exclusive rights free agent.

#Lions have re-signed DL Benito Jones to an Exclusive Rights Contract. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 26, 2023

Exclusive rights tenders give teams sole negotiating rights with players at the minimum salary for their years of experience.

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Miami re-signed Jones to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of their roster for a few seasons. The Lions claimed him off of waivers from the Dolphins coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 16 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.