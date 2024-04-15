Lions Officially Re-Sign Three ERFAs, Including LB James Houston

The Detroit Lions announced they have officially re-signed three exclusive rights free agents, including RB Craig Reynolds, LB James Houston and OL Kayode Awosika.

#Lions re-signed RB Craig Reynolds, OL Kayode Awosika & LB James Houston to Exclusive Rights Contracts. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 15, 2024

Reynolds, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Reynolds later joined the Falcons in 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose last offseason and caught on with of Jaguars’ practice squad in September of 2020.

After a short stint with the Jaguars, Reynolds signed with the Lions in 2021 and has been with the team ever since.

In 2023, Craig Reynolds appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed for 179 yards on 41 carries (4.4 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 47 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Houston, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Detroit.

However, the Lions released him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. Detroit promoted him from the practice squad in November and he’s been on the roster since.

In 2023, Houston appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.