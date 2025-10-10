Lions Officially Rule Out Four From Week 6, Including CB Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions officially ruled out CB Terrion Arnold, LB Zach Cunningham, DT Alim McNeill, and RB Sione Vaki from Week 6.

Initial reports indicated Arnold likely suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5. Earlier this week, Adam Schefter reported Arnold got positive news on the second opinion on his shoulder injury, and he should be back “sooner than expected.”

Schefter says Arnold could be back by the end of this month after initial fears that he would be out for the rest of the season.

As of now, the Lions are without their top two cornerbacks in Arnold and D.J. Reed. Reed landed on injured reserve last week due to a hamstring injury.

Arnold, 22, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold is currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract that includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus with a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Arnold has appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 22 total tackles, five passes defended and no interceptions.