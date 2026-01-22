Lions OL Dan Skipper Retiring & Immediately Transitioning To Coaching

According to Justin Rogers, Lions OL Dan Skipper is retiring.

Rogers added that Skipper’s injury history was a large factor in his decision to hang it up. Per Rogers, Skipper plans to quickly transition into coaching, and he’s set to work with OL and TEs at the East/West Shrine game.

Skipper, 31, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He had a brief stint with the Colts before returning to Detroit.

Skipper returned to the Lions this past March on a one-year deal but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In his career, Skipper appeared in 69 games over eight years with the Lions and made 16 starts on the offensive line. He caught two passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.