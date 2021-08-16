Lions Place C Evan Boehm On IR, Waive Two

The Detroit Lions announced Monday they placed C Evan Boehm on injured reserve and waived TE Charlie Taumoepeau with a non-football injury designation.

The Lions also waived RB Michael Warren from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

The #Lions announced today the following roster moves: Waived from Reserve/Injured (Injury Settlement) – RB Michael Warren Waived with a Non-Football Injury designation – TE Charlie Taumoepeau Placed on Reserve/Injured – C Evan Boehm — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 16, 2021

Boehm, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round in 2016 out of Missouri. He signed a four-year deal, but was waived by the Cardinals at the end of the 2018 preseason.

Boehm spent a month on the Rams practice squad before the Colts signed him to their active roster. Indianapolis traded him to the Dolphins in 2019 in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

Boehm signed with the Bills in free agency in 2020, but Buffalo released him in September. Boehm spent the rest of the year on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2019, Boehm appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and started eight.