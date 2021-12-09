Lions Place CB Bobby Price On COVID-19 List

The Detroit Lions announced that they placed CB Bobby Price on the COVID-19 list.

Lions have placed CB Bobby Price on Reserve/Covid-19. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 9, 2021

Price, 23, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Norfolk State back in April of last year. He was released coming out of training camp and bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted last January.

In 2021, Price has appeared in 11 games and recorded 15 tackles, no interceptions, and three pass defenses.