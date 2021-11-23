Lions Place DE Da’Shawn Hand On IR, Promote OL Tommy Kraemer

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Detroit Lions announced the signed OL Tommy Kraemer to their active roster and placed DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve.

Hand spent the first two months of the season on injured reserve with a broken hand

Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus.

In 2021, Hand has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.

