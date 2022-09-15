Lions Place G Kraemer On IR, Sign G Kayode Awosika Off Eagles’ PS

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve signed G Kayode Awosika off of the Eagles practice squad on Thursday and placed G Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve.

#Lions have signed G Kayode Awosika to the Active Roster from the Eagles Practice Squad and placed G Tommy Kraemer on Reserve/Injured. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 15, 2022

Kraemer will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve.

Kraemer, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2021 NFL Draft. Detroit waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

Since then, Kraemer has bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad.

In 2021, Kraemer appeared in nine games for the Lions, making three starts for them at guard.