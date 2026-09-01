Lions Place RB Isiah Pacheco On IR Among Four Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have placed RB Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve.

The Lions also signed TE Tyler Conklin to the active roster, and signed G Elijah Klein and WR Dominic Lovett to the practice squad.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Pacheco was placed on injured reserve due to a back injury.

Pacheco, 27, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108 and he signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

In 2025, Pacheco appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded 118 rushing attempts for 462 yards (3.9 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 19 receptions on 26 targets for 101 yards and another touchdown.