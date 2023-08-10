Lions Place RB Justin Jackson On Reserve/Retired List, Sign RB Benny Snell

The Lions announced on Thursday they have placed RB Justin Jackson on the reserve/retired list and signed RB Benny Snell to take his place.

#Lions announce roster moves: Sign QB Teddy Bridgewater and RB Benny Snell Waive G Logan Stenberg Place RB Justin Jackson on Reserve/Retired list — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 10, 2023

The team also announced the signing of QB Teddy Bridgewater and officially waived G Logan Stenberg to make room.

Snell, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.2 million contract with Pittsburgh.

Snell played out the final year of his rookie contract and has been testing the open market for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Snell appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 90 yards on 20 attempts (4.5 YPA) to go along with two receptions and one touchdown.

Jackson, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since.

Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with Los Angeles and signed on with the Lions this offseason. He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Jackson was on and off of the Lions’ active roster last year. After playing out his contract, he briefly returned to the team earlier in training camp.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 170 yards on 42 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 101 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.