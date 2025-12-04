Lions Place TE Brock Wright On IR Among Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have placed TE Brock Wright on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Lions signed CB Nick Whiteside from the practice squad to the active roster. Detroit also elevated WR Malik Cunningham from the practice squad for Week 14 against the Cowboys.

Wright, 27, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason but earned a promotion back to the active roster during the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Wright as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and 2023, and then matched a three-year, $12 million RFA offer sheet from the 49ers ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Wright has appeared in 11 games for the Lions and caught 14 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.